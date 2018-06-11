Kellie Harrington leaves European Championships with bronze

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington made her exit from the European Boxing Championships in Sofia on Monday with a bronze medal.

It is her first medal at European Championship level but just fell short on a place in the final where a silver or gold would have been guaranteed.

The Dublin lightweight was beaten in a split decision by Mira Potkonen, the vastly experienced Finnish boxer who beat Katie Taylor in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Harrington has moved down a weight division from light welterweight in recent years to compete in a weight category that is part of the Olympic program for Tokyo.

Potkonen, a previous Olympic and World Championship bronze medal winner, probably impressed more with her cleaner scoring against an Irish opponent who was far from out matched.

Harrington was aggressive and came forward with the first round ending with both on boxers on an equal footing.

Potkonen probably edged the second and third rounds in a busy contest with the judges finally going with a spilt on the winner with four of them favouring Potkonen and one Harrington.

But it was a hugely encouraging week for the Dubliner, who has a busy year and hopes to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

Taylor still leads the Irish haul of European medals for women by some distance with six gold. Clare Grace, Christina Desmond, Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh, who competes later on Monday in another European semifinal, have all won bronze medals.