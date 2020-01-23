Kellie Harrington guaranteed a medal on her Bulgarian return

Dublin fighter beats the Ukraine’s Hanna Okhrei to reach lightweight semi-finals

Kellie Harrington is guaranteed a medal in Bulgaria. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kellie Harrington is guaranteed a medal on her return to the ring after she progressed to the last four of the Strandja Multi-National boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Harrington, who has been out since last June after picking up a thumb injury at the European Games, beat the Ukraine’s Hanna Okhrei in her quarter-final on Thursday.

The Dublin lightweight has secured at least a bronze after earning a unanimous decision, and she will fight Bulgaria’s Denicia Eliseeva for a place in the final and a silver medal on Friday.

Elsewhere Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke is also guaranteed a bronze medal after she beat Brazilian middleweight Flavia Figuerdo with a split verdict. She faces the USA’s Naomi Graham in Friday’s 75kg semis.

Results, Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria January 20th-25th:

January 23th

Quarter-finals
51kg Ceire Smith (Ireland) lost to Virginia Fuchs (USA) 0-5
57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) lost to Sonia Lather (India) 2-3
57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) lost to Mykola Buysenko (Ukraine) 1-4
60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Hanna Okheri (Ukraine) 5-0
63kg George Bates (Ireland) lost to Shiva Thapa (India) Pts
69kg Christina Desmond (Ireland) lost to Jones Oshae (USA) W/O
75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Flavia Figuerdo (Brazil) 3-2

January 24th

Semi-finals
60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Denicia Eliseeva (Bulgaria)
75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Naomi Graham (USA)

