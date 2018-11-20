Kellie Harrington guaranteed a bronze medal in India

Kellie Harrington is guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the World Elite Championships, after she earned a unanimous decision over Canada’s Caroline Veyre on Tuesday.

Dublin fighter Harrington took the 60kg quarter-final 5-0 on the cards - 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 - in New Delhi, India.

She will now face Kazakhstan’s Karina Ibragimova on Thursday for a place in Saturday’s lightweight final.

However it was a day of mixed fortunes for the Irish in India, with Amy Broadhurst losing her quarter-final on a split decision to India’s Simranjit Baath Kaur.

Fighting for a guaranteed bronze medal in the 64kg class, the home fighter was awarded the bout 3-1, with one round called a draw.