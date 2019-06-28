Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh going for gold in Minsk

Ireland’s only current amateur world champion Kellie Harrington earned a unanimous decision against Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson to propel her into the final of the European Games in Minsk on Friday.

The 29-year-old lightweight won the fight on all five judge’s cards in a comprehensive victory that will see her fight for the gold medal on Sunday against Finland’s Mira Potkonen, the boxer who knocked Katie Taylor out of the 2016 Olympic games at the quarter-final stage.

The 38-year-old Potkonen, who defeated Russia’s Anastasia Beliakova 4-0 to claim a place in the final.

Harrington, who became lightweight world champion in India last year won her semi-final bout 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

Four of the five judges gave the Swede the third round but by then the stylish Harrington had comprehensively taken the match beyond her opponent’s reach. It will be the first European Games final the Dubliner will contest against a hugely experienced opponent.

“I’m feeling great. The best thing about it is this team, we’re all medaling and this is brilliant,” said Harrington afterwards. “I haven’t had a fight since January. To come here and fight for a European medal . . . this is just fantastic. Agnes has been fighting a lot lately and I knew she was going to come and I knew she was strong. I just stuck to the game plan the coaches gave me.”

Belfast’s Michaela Walsh is also through to Saturday’s 57kg final after she beat Russia’s Daria Abramova on a 3-2 split decision to advance. Her win was a reverse of her European Championship semi-final defeat to the Russian last year.

More tactically aware in the close bout, it was the Irish fighter who was the more accurate of the two over the three rounds, winning on the cards 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29. It was Walsh’s third win of the tournament and she now meets Bulgaria’s Stanmira Petrova for gold on Saturday (2pm, Irish time).

“I feel amazing, it’s great to get the win,” said Walsh. “I boxed that girl last year in the European semi-final and it was a close fight so it was great to get one back. Going in, I had the perfect game plan and I tried my best to stick with it. Obviously when you’re fighting opposition so high, it can go either way, but I feel I performed really well.”

Offaly’s Gráinne Walsh had to settle for bronze after she fell to a 3-2 split to Karolina Koszewska in the welterweight division. Although she was the more aggressive of the two fighters the judges went with the southpaw in the 69kg class.

Meanwhile, in badminton, Chloe and Sam Magee guaranteed Ireland a seventh medal from the Games when they beat Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands in two sets (21-19, 21-17) to book a semi-final place.

The Magees will now face Gabby and Chris Adcockof Team GB in the semi-finals.