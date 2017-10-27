Katie Taylor still has title shot despite opponent failing to make weight

Dramatic afternoon in Cardiff sees Anahi Esther Sanchez fail to make weight after two attempts

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Anahi Esther Sanchez of Argentina weighs in ahead of her WBA lightweight title fight with Katie Taylor in Cardiff. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Katie Taylor’s opponent for her WBA lightweight title fight in Cardiff on Saturday night has missed the weight required for the bout for the second time and has vacated the title.

Taylor will still become a world champion if she wins the fight, but Argentinian Anahi Esther Sanchez will not win back the belt even if she defies the odds and beats the Bray fighter.

The Argentinina weighed in at 9st 10lbs, one pound over the required weight, at the initial weigh-in in Cardiff.

She was then given two hours to shed the pound, but fight promoters Matchroom confirmed that she failed to make the weight by half a pound just before 5pm.

Both teams agreed for the fight to go ahead , with only Taylor eligible to win the title.

Katie Taylor weighed in at 9st 8lb, one pound under the limit for the fight. Photograph: Lawrence Lustig/Inpho
Taylor, who is the heavy favourite to claim a first world title in just her seventh professional fight, weighed in one pound below the weight required at 9st 8lbs.

After the weigh-in the Taylor said: “[Sanchez’s missed weight] doesn’t bother me. I’ve completely focused on my performance.

“My mind is purely on the fight. It’s up to her to get the weight off.

“Tomorrow evening is definitely the biggest night of my career.”

The 10-round bout takes place on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Carlos Takam.

Both Joshua and Takam came in under the weight required with Joshua at the heaviest he’s ever been – 18st 2lbs – while Takam hit the scales at 16st 11lbs.

