Katie Taylor’s world title opponent misses required weight

Katie Taylor’s opponent for her WBA lightweight title fight in Cardiff on Saturday night has missed the weight required for the bout.

Argentinian Anahi Esther Sanchez weighed in at 9st 10lbs, one pound over the required weight to defend the world title she currently holds.

She now has two hours to lose the pound required or else the title will become vacant, meaning that Taylor cannot win the belt.

Taylor, who is the heavy favourite to claim a first world title in just her seventh professional fight, weighed in one pound below the weight required at 9st 8lbs.

After the weigh-in the Bray boxer said: “[Sanchez’s missed weight] doesn’t bother me. I’ve completely focused on my performance.

“My mind is purely on the fight. It’s up to her to get the weight off.

“Tomorrow evening is definitely the biggest night of my career.”

The 10-round bout takes place on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Carlos Takam.

Both Joshua and Takam came in under the weight required with Joshua at the heaviest he’s ever been – 18st 2lbs – while Takam hit the scales at 16st 11lbs.