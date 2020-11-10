Katie Taylor’s title defence against Miriam Gutiérrez to be streamed free-to-air

Sky Sports to show Saturday night’s fight for free as Taylor defends unbeaten pro record

Katie Taylor defends her lightweight titles against Miriam Gutiérrez on Saturday. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty

Sky Sports have announced Katie Taylor’s defence of her lightweight world title defence against Miriam Gutiérrez on Saturday will be streamed free-to-air.

Undisputed champion Taylor, who is unbeaten in 16 professional fights, was last seen when earning a unanimous decision in her rematch with Delfine Persoon in August.

And her return to action on Saturday, as she meet Spaniard Gutiérrez, will be available to watch for free on Sky Sports’ Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as on the Sky Sports website.

Taylor is headlining a card which also includes Terri Harper’s WBC super-featherweight defence against Katharina Thanderz and Rachel Ball’s WBA bantamweight title fight with Jorgelina Guanini.

The action will start from 7pm.

On the announcement Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said: “This is more ground-breaking news that helps us push women’s boxing to where it needs to be.

“The momentum of the last few years led by Katie Taylor has been special to watch but we have still got a long way to go. Nights like Saturday change the narrative of the sport, and as I have said before, it’s not men’s boxing and it’s not women’s boxing, it’s just boxing.

“Katie Taylor is a trailblazer and it is only right that she headlines this card on Saturday on a moment that we have all been working towards for a very long time.”

Taylor’s five lightweight belts will be on the line as she meets 37-year-old Gutiérrez, who is also unbeaten in 13 pro fights.

