Katie Taylor ranked best female pound for pound boxer in the world

For the first time in her professional career Katie Taylor has been ranked the best female pound for pound boxer in the world.

The most recent ratings by the respected Boxing Rec organisation has Taylor ranked above all of the other boxers across the divisions and now five points higher than the Belgian Delfine Persoon, who used to hold the number one position.

It is Persoon, who has lost just once in 42 outings, who Taylor wants to fight this year in her bid to unify the lightweight division.

The 32-year-old from Bray has taken just 12 professional fights to earn the accolade, the first bout coming just a few months after her shock defeat at the Rio Olympics in 2016, when she switched from the amateur to professional code.

This year the London Olympic gold medal winner hopes to take the remaining two belts to add to her International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association titles.

Taylor’s last outing was in December, when she won on a unanimous decision defending both belts against Finland’s Eva Wahlstrom in Madison Square garden in New York.

Her next fight takes place on March 16th in Philadelphia against an opponent yet to be named.