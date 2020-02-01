Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal win silver in Canada

Irish duo Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal took a superb silver medal in the women’s tandem pursuit at the paracycling track world championships on Friday night, finishing second to a dominant Kiwi team in the event.

Dunlevy and McCrystal earlier broke their national record on the way to a time of three minutes 27.358 seconds in the qualifying round in Milton, Canada. Emma Foy and Hannah Van Kampen went even quicker, breaking the world record with their time of three minutes 20.819 seconds.

Both squads were slower in the final due to fatigue; the Kiwis recorded a time of three minutes 23.163 seconds while the Irish covered the distance in three minutes 31.396 seconds.

The result is Dunlevy and McCrystal’s best track result at the paracycling worlds. They previously won five gold medals in road events.

Earlier, Peter Ryan and Anthony Walsh placed ninth in the qualification in the men’s tandem pursuit. They were one place ahead of fellow Irish competitors Damien Vereker and Marcin Mizgajski.

Richel Timothy was sixth in the 500 metre time trial in the women’s C3 omnium. She was then fifth in the 200 metre time trial.

Chris Burns finished 11th in the MC2 one kilometre time trial. He will be in action later tonight in the MC2 200 metre time trial. Ronan Grimes will compete in the same discipline in the MC4 class.

Day 2 Results

Women’s Tandem Pursuit - Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal - Silver (3:27.358 / 52.084 kph)

Men’s Tandem Pursuit - Peter Ryan & Anthony Walsh - 9th (4:27.230 / 53.886 kph)

Men’s Tandem Pursuit - Damien Vereker & Marcin Mizgajski - 10th (4:29.736 / 53.886 kph)

Women C3 500m TT - Richael Timothy - 6th (43.338 / 41.534 kph)