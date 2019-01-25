Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K take fifth spot in Amsterdam

Ireland’s Judy Reynolds recorded her third fifth-place finish in-a-row at a World Cup dressage fixture when filling that position in Friday’s Grand Prix in Amsterdam.

On board her Rio Olympics mount Vancouver K, the 17-year-old Jazz gelding owned by her parents Joe and Kathleen, Germany-based Reynolds achieved a score of 74.717 per cent. This was some way off that set by the winner, Germany’s Isabell Werth with Weihegold (80.065), but just one and a half percentage points off the runner-up, Dorothee Sneidner, also of Germany, on Sammy Davis Jr (76.217).

Reynolds was extremely happy with Vancouver K in the Grand Prix and is looking forward to performing her new freestyle programme on Saturday for just the second time.

“I am delighted,” said the Kildare native. “It was a really tough field – you could almost compare it to a World Cup Final with the people that are here. Vancouver K was really super, he was relaxed and with me and we are very happy with him. I am looking forward now to the freestyle. We have done the new test once before now and are hoping for another good result,” she said.