Judd Trump wins first World Championship in emphatic fashion

Judd Trump secured his first snooker World Championship in emphatic fashion, after producing a devastating display to beat John Higgins 18-9 at the Crucible, inflicting a third consecutive final defeat on the four-times world champion in the process.

Trump, who had won eight consecutive frames on Sunday evening to put himself in complete control of only his second world final, returned for the final session in Sheffield needing just two more frames to complete the job: and it took him only 22 minutes to do so on Monday evening, winning the final two frames without affording Higgins the chance to pot a ball.

It is the most one-sided victory in a world final since Higgins himself won the title in 2009, when he beat Shaun Murphy by the same scoreline. The Scotsman can certainly hold his head high though; in a final where numerous records were broken both men, Higgins was simply outplayed by an opponent who saved his most assured, complete display of the tournament for the final.

Resuming seven frames in front following a staggeringly one-sided evening session on Sunday which put Trump 12-5 ahead, Higgins had to realistically win the afternoon session on day two to stand any chance. He started well enough; threatening a maximum break in the opening frame of the session before missing the 15th and final black off the spot.

Regardless, a 113 break reduced the gap to five, before a break of 66 made it 12-7 minutes later. Yet you suspected that whenever Trump got in and amongst the balls, he would pick up where he left off on Sunday evening. Sure enough, he took the next two frames to move to within four of the title and reassert his seven-frame advantage.

It was a similar theme for the remainder of the afternoon, as the next four frames were again split – but not before Trump closed the session with a 147 attempt of his own, coming just short when he pushed the 13th red wide of the pocket. Nonetheless, it took him to within two of the title – and while Higgins had at least avoided the ignominy of becoming the first player to lose a final with a session to spare since Jimmy White in 1993, the writing was now on the wall.

It took Trump less than 10 minutes to win the first frame of the evening session, with a 12th consecutive break over 50 in the match, scoring 94 to move one away.

Would he display any nerves as the prize loomed large? Not a chance. Unmoved by the occasion, Trump again produced a nerveless break, this time of 62, to be crowned world champion for the first time.

