Jofra Archer to join England squad at Ageas Bowl after negative Covid-19 test

Jofra Archer will join up with England’s training camp at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday after his latest Covid-19 test came back negative.

Archer initially stayed away from the get-together after he reported a member of his household feeling unwell on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old paceman had been showing no symptoms and had been counted among a full house of 702 negative cases reported by the England and Wales Cricket Board, but was required to undergo an additional test on Wednesday.

A statement from the ECB confirmed: “Jofra Archer has tested negative for Covid-19. He will join the England camp at Ageas Bowl later today and will be free to start training tomorrow with the rest of the group.”

‘Bio-secure’ venue

Archer will join the 29 others selected for group training at Hampshire’s ground, where the players started practising on Thursday as they prepare for next month’s three-match Test series against the West Indies.

The players will also eat, rest and sleep at the on-site hotel of the “bio-secure” venue, which will stage the first Test behind closed doors on July 8th.

Archer’s availability is a significant boost for England. The paceman was a star performer during last year’s World Cup triumph and in the Ashes, while he has recovered from the elbow problem that blighted his tour of South Africa.