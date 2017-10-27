Jenny Egan makes it three medals in a week in China

Jenny Egan won her third consecutive World Cup medal in China on Friday. The Ireland canoeist took a bronze in the fK1 (racing kayak) women’s race at the World Cup in Shanghai.

Lize Broekx of Belgium won the tough, 26.2 kilometre contest from Eva Barrios of Spain, with Egan third. Kristina Bedek of Serbia could only take fourth - she had won the previous test in Shanghai. Egan was the only female paddler to take three medals from the two races in Shanghai and the one at the previous World Cup in Shaoxing.

This is the first time International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Marathon World Cup races have been held in China. The 2019 World Championship will be hosted by Shaoxing.

Senior athletes from around the world were invited to compete in China and had their expenses paid by the organisers.

Canoe Marathon World Cup, Shanghai (Irish interest)

Women, K1 (26.2 kilometres): 1 Belgium (L Broekx) 1 hr 54 min 12.61 sec, 2 Spain (E Barrios) 1:54.18.5, 3 Ireland (J Egan) 1:54.19.33.