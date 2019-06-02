Jenny Egan continues fine run with World Cup bronze in Duisburg

Irish canoeist takes enjoys another podium finish after recent silver in Poland

Liam Ryan

Jenny Egan won bronze at the World Cup in Duisburg, Germany. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Jenny Egan won bronze at the World Cup in Duisburg, Germany. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Jenny Egan took a bronze medal at the canoe sprint World Cup in Duisburg, Germany on Sunday. In a close finish of the women’s K1 5,000 metres the Ireland paddler finished behind two Australians and just ahead of Germany’s Tabea Medert. In the first World Cup in Poland, Egan took silver.

Barry Watkins finished sixth in the B Final of the K1 500, 15th overall, and 24th in the K1 men’s 1,000, an Olympic event. Egan did not progress from the heats of the K1 200 and 500.

Ireland’s best hope for an Olympic spot in canoeing, Liam Jegou, made the semi-final of his event, the C1, at the canoe slalom European Championships in Pau, France. A 50-second penalty for missing gate 16 ruined his chance of a place in the final.

Matthew McCartney twice took bronze at junior level at the canoe marathon World Cup in Norway – in the K1 22.6 kilometres and the K1 3,400m.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.