Jenny Egan and Ronan Foley ready for canoe sprint World Cup

Ireland’s sprint canoe team start their international campaign at the World Cup in Poznan, Poland on Thursday.

Jenny Egan, who had an excellent 2018, is joined by Ronan Foley, a rising star in the sport.

Egan’s honours last year included a gold medal in the 5,000 metres at the sprint World Cup in Portugal and a bronze medal at the sprint World Championships over the same distance.

She must find top form at the shorter distances if she is to qualify a boat for the Olympic Games come this year’s World Championships in Hungary in August. This weekend she competes in the 200m and 500m, as well as the 5,000 metres.

Foley took a silver medal as a junior at the marathon World Championships last year. His hopes of Olympic qualification will be in the 1,000 metres, and he also competes in 500m and 5,000m.

Barry Watkins and Ryan O’Connor complete the team.

Paracanoeist Patrick O’Leary got the Ireland challenge going in Poznan. He made two finals in the paracanoe European Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday, taking seventh and eighth.

The Junior Liffey Descent last weekend saw Éabha Ó Drisceoil and Senan Forrestal come home fastest.