Jenny Egan advances to semi-finals of canoe sprint World Cup

Jenny Egan made it through to the semi-finals at the canoe sprint World Cup in Poznan, Poland. The Ireland paddler took fifth in her heat of the K1 200m and made it through as one of the fastest finishers outside the top four automatic qualifiers. Only the top three from each of the semis on Saturday will qualify for the final of this Olympic-class event.

Lose out

Barry Watkins also qualified for a semi-final of the K1 1,000m. The Salmon Leap man finished fifth in his heat of this Olympic event. Teenager Ronan Foley could only take eighth in the previous heat, which saw him lose out in this event.

Paracanoeist Patrick O’Leary, who is 46 and an amputee, reached the final of the VL3 by taking third in the semi-final. He took fourth in the semi-final of the KL3 event, missing the final by one place. The Cork man reached two finals earlier this week at the European Championships.

He is hopeful of qualifying for next year’s Paralympic Games.

Canoe Sprint World Cup, Poznan, Poland (Irish interest)

Men

K1 1000 - Heat Two: 8 Ronan Foley. Heat Five: 5 Barry Watkins

K1 200m - Heat Two: 5 Ryan O’Connor

Women

K1 200m - Heat Six: 5 Jenny Egan



Paracanoeing

VL3 Men’s 200m - Semi-Final One: 3 Patrick O’Leary. KL3 Semi-Final: 4 O’Leary