Jason Smyth continues remarkable gold rush in Dubai

Sprinter picks up 20th gold medal with another dominant display

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Jason Smyth shows his rivals a clean pair of heels in Dubai on Wednesday. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Beat that. Still undefeated on the major championship stage, Jason Smyth has won his 20th gold medal in a Para-athletics sprint event, winning the 100 metres T-13 final at 2019 World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

At age 32 the Derry athlete is showing no signs of slowing down either, clocking a championship record of 10.54 seconds to win his ninth World Para-Athletics gold in all, and his fifth out of the last six over the 100m.

Smyth proved as dominant as ever in the T13 category, breaking clear halfway down the stretch, leaving Chad Perris from Australia to claim silver some distance back in 10.86 seconds.

Last summer in Berlin, Smyth further extended what is, by his own admission, a quite remarkable winning streak; now 15 years undefeated on the international stage, he pocketed another double sprint gold at the European Para-Athletics Championships, with another record to boot, bringing his tally at that stage to 19.

That made it five Paralympics gold medals, another eight at the World Championships (including one indoors, from 2005), plus his then six European gold medals. Victory in Dubai delivers gold medal number 20.

By any standards it is unique winning streak in Irish sport - and Smyth is already eyeing up Tokyo 2020, his fourth Paralympics, where even at age 33 there is the promise of yet more gold.

In the morning session, Smyth won his T13 100m heat with ease with a time of 10:84. “It’s just about getting through the heats trying to exert as little energy as possible,” he said afterwards. “Relax and get ready for the final. We’re really down to business later.”

Smyth duly took care of that: since making his major breakthrough at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing, Smyth has repeatedly proven himself the very best in his category.

It added to the first medal won by Team Ireland in Dubai, after Niamh McCarthy threw a fourth round best of 29.70 metres to win the bronze medal in the F41 discuss, having sat just outside the medals in the earlier rounds.

