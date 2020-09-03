James Harden and Russell Westbrook come back to haunt Oklahoma

NBA playoffs: second straight win for Miami over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks

Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the Western Conference playoff game against Oklahoma City Thunder. Photograph: EPA

Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the Western Conference playoff game against Oklahoma City Thunder. Photograph: EPA

 

James Harden and Russell Westbrook came back to haunt their old side the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Houston Rockets snuck into the NBA Western Conference semi-finals.

Tied at 3-3 in the best-of-seven series, the sides matched up in a decider on Wednesday night with a match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers at stake.

Westbrook scored 20 points and Harden 17, with the latter blocking a Luguentz Dort three-point attempt with 4.8 seconds left to keep the Rockets in front.

Robert Covington made a free throw with 1.4 seconds left to put his side up 104-102, Danilo Gallinari missed a free throw attempt and a PJ Tucker steal secured the game and series.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have stolen a march on the Milwaukee Bucks with a 116-114 win putting the Florida side up 2-0 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

The Bucks came into the play-offs with the best regular season record and Khris Middleton drew the game level with 4.3 seconds left by hitting three free throws.

But a shooting foul from Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired saw Jimmy Butler head to the line and sink two throws for the win.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.