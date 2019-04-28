Jakob Fuglsang beats odds to win Monument classic in Belgium

Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang of Astana beat the pre-race favourites to ride solo to victory in the 105th Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument classic yesterday.

Fuglsang, who finished 10th last year, nearly crashed with 5km to go on a fast descent on wet and slippery roads. He dropped all his rivals with 13km to go.

In a rain-hit event with temperatures as low as six degrees, Fuglsang won the 256km race in six hours, 37 minutes and 37 seconds – 27 seconds ahead of Davide Formolo, who finished second, while Maximilian Schachmann finished third. Annemiek van Vleuten won the women’s race with Floortje Mackaij and Demi Vollering completing an all-Dutch podium.

Dan Martin was a non-finisher. The event had been one of his key season targets, but on Saturday he admitted he wouldn’t have the form to contend for the win due to a recent illness.

Eddie Dunbar (Team Sky) was the only other Irish man in the race and rode solidly, placing 75th.