Isle of Man TT rider Dan Kneen dies following crash

Indident occurred during the event’s Superbike qualifying session on Wednesday
Dan Kneen in action on the Tyco BMW at Ballagarey during the TT practice session on the Isle of Man. Photograph: Stephen Davison

Dan Kneen in action on the Tyco BMW at Ballagarey during the TT practice session on the Isle of Man. Photograph: Stephen Davison

 

Superbike rider Dan Kneen has died following a crash at the Isle of Man TT.

The 30-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the incident during the event’s Superbike qualifying session on Wednesday. Organisers said the accident happened at the Churchtown section on the first lap of the session.

Kneen died at the scene. He had been riding for Northern Ireland-based team Tyco BMW, and had set his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course on Tuesday night at 132.258mph.

Kneen, from Onchan in the Isle of Man, was the 2014 Irish Superbike champion, and also won the 2014 Ulster Grand Prix, securing his first international victory in the UGP Superstock Race.

As a newcomer at the Manx Grand Prix in 2008, he won an unprecedented three races — the Junior, the Newcomers C and the Ultra Lightweight MGP Races. His first TT podium came in last year’s Superstock race, where he finished third.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.