Isle of Man TT rider Dan Kneen dies following crash

Superbike rider Dan Kneen has died following a crash at the Isle of Man TT.

The 30-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the incident during the event’s Superbike qualifying session on Wednesday. Organisers said the accident happened at the Churchtown section on the first lap of the session.

Kneen died at the scene. He had been riding for Northern Ireland-based team Tyco BMW, and had set his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course on Tuesday night at 132.258mph.

Kneen, from Onchan in the Isle of Man, was the 2014 Irish Superbike champion, and also won the 2014 Ulster Grand Prix, securing his first international victory in the UGP Superstock Race.

As a newcomer at the Manx Grand Prix in 2008, he won an unprecedented three races — the Junior, the Newcomers C and the Ultra Lightweight MGP Races. His first TT podium came in last year’s Superstock race, where he finished third.