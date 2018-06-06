Irish showjumping rider Jack Dodd dies after car crash

Meanwhile, Jonty Evans remains in a stable condition in Beaumont Hospital

Margie McLoone

Irish showjumper Jack Dodd passed away after a car crash in Belgium.

Irish showjumper Jack Dodd passed away after a car crash in Belgium.

 

The death took place in Belgium on Wednesday of Irish showjumping rider Jack Dodd who was involved in a single vehicle crash near Weert last week.

The 25-year-old from Co Mayo had worked with Cian O’Connor, Shane Breen, Cameron Hanley and Bertram Allen before setting up his own yard earlier this year. Having started out on 128cms ponies Dodd represented Ireland at the European young riders’ championships in Arezzo, Italy in 2014 and was on a senior Nations’ Cup team two years later. He is survived by his parents David and Trish.

Meanwhile, the following statement was issued on Wednesday regarding Irish international event rider Jonty Evans who was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown on Sunday and then transferred to Beaumont following a fall on the cross-country phase of the CIC3* from Cooley Rorkes Drift.

“The organisers of Tattersalls International Horse Trials, Horse Sport Ireland and Eventing Ireland would like to thank everyone for their support following Jonty’s fall on Sunday.

“Beaumont Hospital have been inundated with calls for updates on Jonty’s condition and have requested that people do not call directly as this is interfering with the day-to-day running of the hospital.

“Tattersalls, HSI and EI are liaising closely with Jonty’s family, who have requested privacy at this time.

“Jonty continues to be in a stable condition and is receiving the best possible care and treatment. We will advise of any changes in due course.

“We would like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support from all over the world which is of great comfort to his family and friends.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.