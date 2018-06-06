Irish showjumping rider Jack Dodd dies after car crash

The death took place in Belgium on Wednesday of Irish showjumping rider Jack Dodd who was involved in a single vehicle crash near Weert last week.

The 25-year-old from Co Mayo had worked with Cian O’Connor, Shane Breen, Cameron Hanley and Bertram Allen before setting up his own yard earlier this year. Having started out on 128cms ponies Dodd represented Ireland at the European young riders’ championships in Arezzo, Italy in 2014 and was on a senior Nations’ Cup team two years later. He is survived by his parents David and Trish.

Meanwhile, the following statement was issued on Wednesday regarding Irish international event rider Jonty Evans who was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown on Sunday and then transferred to Beaumont following a fall on the cross-country phase of the CIC3* from Cooley Rorkes Drift.

“The organisers of Tattersalls International Horse Trials, Horse Sport Ireland and Eventing Ireland would like to thank everyone for their support following Jonty’s fall on Sunday.

“Beaumont Hospital have been inundated with calls for updates on Jonty’s condition and have requested that people do not call directly as this is interfering with the day-to-day running of the hospital.

“Tattersalls, HSI and EI are liaising closely with Jonty’s family, who have requested privacy at this time.

“Jonty continues to be in a stable condition and is receiving the best possible care and treatment. We will advise of any changes in due course.

“We would like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support from all over the world which is of great comfort to his family and friends.”