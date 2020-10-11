Irish rowers take bronze medal haul at European Championships in Poznan

Conditions were magnificent and the racing was too, first for Fintan McCarthy, then Daire Lynch and Ronan Byrne and soon followed by the Irish women’s four as they began an early bronze medal haul for the Irish rowers at the European Championships in Poznan, Poland on Sunday morning, with the promise of more to come.

After winning a World Championship gold medal with Paul O’Donovan last year in the men’s lightweight double scull, McCarthy was rowing solo this time and went for broke – setting a ferocious stroke rate from the gun and still leading through the 1,500-metre mark by just over a second.

The 23-year was passed in the last 500m stretch of water, Norway’s experienced Kristoffer Brun coming from some distance back to take gold in 6:58.75, with the young Italian Niels Torre (21) taking silver in 6:59.11.

McCarthy crossed the line in 7:02.15, duly rewarded with the bronze medal after his brave and properly determined effort, another international medal for the 23-year-old, his club Skibbereen and also his coach Dominic Casey.

Not long after that, and having already won gold in the men’s double at the Under-23 European championships last month, Byrne and Lynch also won a bronze medal after a more even-judged effort, sitting in fourth at the 500m mark, then moving steadily into third, finishing just under three seconds down on the Dutch crew, who took gold in 6:18:69, with the Swiss crew winning silver.

Immediately after that a similarly young women’s four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley and Fiona Murtagh, a new combination in that boat, defied their lack of experience to win a third bronze medal for the Irish team.

Gold there, as expected, went to the Dutch crew, silver medal winners at last year’s World Championships, winning in 6:35.49, with the young Irish quartet ending up in close sprint finish with the Italians for second, only to lose out by .37 of a second, nonetheless impressive in winning bronze.

There is one more medal chance to come in the form of Santita Puspure, who came through her semi-final of the women’s single sculls on Saturday to set up a final showdown to defend the title she won in Lucerne last summer. That goes off at 1:11pm Irish time.

Lake Malta, in the heart of Poznan, on the western edge of Poland, is a familiar venue for Puspure. In 2019, she also won her second consecutive World Championship - and qualified in the Women’s Single Scull for the Olympics - at the World Rowing Championships in Linz-Ottensheimat Austria and now, two months shy of her 39th birthday, Puspure will be keen to lay down another marker.

Earlier, the women’s pair of Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty, both aged only 22, finished fifth in the A Final. Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen also finished second in the lightweight women’s double scull B Final, and Lydia Heaphy won in her lightweight women’s singles B Final.

More than 570 top rowers from 31 nations are present in Poznan. As a result of the global pandemic it is only the third on-water competition of the 2020 international season, following the European Under 23 Championships in Duisburg, Germany and the European Junior Championships in Belgrade, Serbia - both staged last month.