Irish records broken in the pool on opening day in Budapest

Team Ireland enjoyed a strong morning in the pool on Monday, as two national records were broken in the first session of the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Ireland head into the championships hoping to qualify relay teams for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics - and they got off to a good start in Hungary, with both 4x100m freestyle teams setting new Irish records.

Women’s quartet of Mona McSharry, Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson and Erin Riordan finished fifth in their heat and 12th overall, as they swam a time of 3.44.37 - lowering the previous record, which had stood since 2009, by nearly three seconds.

Meanwhile in the men’s event Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Shane Ryan and Max McCusker swam 3.16.88 - they also finished 12th over all.

Despite breaking national records neither relay team advanced to Monday night’s final, but both have advanced their chances of reaching Japan.

There is also Irish interest in the finals session, which gets underway at 4pm (Irish time). The action is being streamed live on RTÉ player.

Irish in action - LEN European Aquatics Championships 2021

Monday, May 17th

Men’s 50m Backstroke - Conor Ferguson

Men’s 100m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Tuesday, May 18th

Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Mona McSharry

Mixed 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Wednesday, May 19th

Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Thursday, May 20th

Men’s 50m Butterfly - Paddy Johnston

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Friday, May 21th

Men’s 50m Breaststroke - Eoin Corby

Men’s 800m Freestyle - Daniel Wiffen

Saturday, May 22nd

Women’s 50m Breaststroke - Niamh Coyne

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Sunday, May 23rd

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

Team Ireland - LEN European Aquatics Championships 2021

Brendan Hyland- National Centre (Dublin)

Conor Ferguson- Larne Swimming Club

Daniel Wiffen- Loughborough University

Danielle Hill- Larne Swimming Club

Darragh Greene- National Centre (Dublin)

Ellen Walshe- Templeogue Swimming Club

Eoin Corby- National Centre (Limerick)

Erin Riordan- National Centre (Dublin)

Finn McGeever- National Centre (Limerick)

Gerry Quinn- National Centre (Limerick)

Jack McMillan- Bangor Swimming Club

Jordan Sloan- Bangor Swimming Club

Max McCusker- Florida State University

Mona McSharry- University of Tennessee

Naomi Trait- Kilkenny Swimming Club

Niamh Coyne- National Centre (Dublin)

Paddy Johnston- Ards Swimming Club

Robbie Powell- National Centre (Dublin)

Shane Ryan- National Centre (Dublin)

Victoria Catterson- Ards Swimming Club