Irish Olympic marathon runner Jerry Kiernan dies aged 67

Kerryman finished ninth at the Los Angeles Olympics and also won two Dublin Marathons

Jerry Kiernan has died at the age of 67. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Jerry Kiernan has died at the age of 67. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

Irish athletics and the wider sporting community has been deeply saddened by the death of Jerry Kiernan, the 1984 Olympian and two-time winner of the Dublin marathon, who also coached several Irish champions in more recent years.

Kiernan was aged 67, and had been unwell in recent months. A native in Listowel in Kerry, he lived most of his adult life in Dublin, where he died on Wednesday night.

Among his many lasting achievements in athletics was his winning of the Dublin marathon, first in 1982, which the curly-haired Kiernan completed near solo in a cracking 2:13.45, which for years after stood as the course record, winning again 10 years later in 1992.

He also finished ninth in the 1984 Olympic marathon in Los Angeles, considered one of the best marathon fields ever assembled, the spotlight on that fine achievement naturally taken away by John Treacy’s silver medal-winning run. Kiernan ran his lifetime marathon best of 2:12.20 in early 1984.

A former Irish record holder over 3,000 metres on the track and 10 miles on the road, Kiernan also became the 10th Irish athlete to run a sub-four minute mile when he ran 3:59.12 in June of 1976.

A lifelong member of Clonliffe Harriers AC, and a retired national school teacher, in recent years he coached the likes of Joe Sweeney, Maria McCambridge and Ciara Mageean and John Travers to national titles on the track and cross-country, staging regular training groups around the UCD campus, and was also a straight-talking panel member of RTÉ’s athletics television coverage.

In all Kiernan represented Ireland 17 times between 1975 and 1993, including seven times in World Cross-Country, and won five Irish titles from 1,500m to the marathon, and also the National inter-club and inter-county cross-country. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.