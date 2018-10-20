Irish eventers off the pace in France ahead of cross-country

Aoife Clark is the highest ranked Irish rider in 15th position

Margie McLoone

Ireland’s Aoife Clark will be looking to improve on her 15th position in the cross-country section at FEI world eventing championships for young horses in France. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland’s Aoife Clark will be looking to improve on her 15th position in the cross-country section at FEI world eventing championships for young horses in France. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

As the international eventing season draws to a close, Ireland has a squad of 12 riders with 15 horses competing in this weekend’s FEI world eventing championships for young horses at Le Lion d’Angers in western France.

The Irish contingent is off the pace following two days of dressage but Saturday’s cross-country phase could see changes on the leaderboard as the two tracks are considerably stronger than they have been in recent years.

In the CCI1* class for six-year-olds, for which each nation could only nominate a maximum of three combinations, the lead is held by the USA’s Elisabeth Halliday-Sharp, who is on a penalty score of 22.4 with Cooley Moonshine. Britain’s Millie Dumas is lying second on another Irish Sport Horse, the mare Universal Cooley (23.3).

Best of the trio of Irish riders going into the cross-country phase is England-based Aoife Clark, who is in 15th place with the Dutch Warmblood gelding Homme d’Hotot M (28.9) on which she won a CIC1* for six-year-olds at Millstreet in August.

Cathal Daniels, a member of the Ireland’s silver medal-winning team at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina last month, is the highest placed of the Irish in the CCI2* class for seven-year-olds with Michelle Nelson and Kieran Connors’s ISH gelding OLS King Aragon (19th on 30.3), a home-bred bay by Samgemjee.

Germany’s Ingrid Klimke won Thursday’s opening session of dressage with the mare Asha P (25.3) and maintained her lead throughout most of Friday. However, she was overtaken by the last rider into the dressage arena, her compatriot Michael Jung, who was awarded a score of 25 penalties for his test on Choclat.

Irish event riders are also competing in Britain and the USA this weekend, two riders are competing at three-star level in dressage in France while the country’s show jumping riders are in action at 12 international shows, four of them in the United States.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.