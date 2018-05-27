Irish crews among the medals at National School’s Regatta

Irish crews took gold, silver and bronze medals on the final day of the National Schools’ Regatta on Dorney Lake. The total haul was six medals at the 2012 Olympic venue, as the Irish had also taken three medals on Saturday.

Fermoy’s Gill McGirr and Eliza O’Reilly won gold in the Championship Pair, taking control of the race in the second half and leaving Molesey over a length behind in second. Enniskillen’s Odhran Donaghy and Nathan Timoney also competed in the Championship Pair, taking silver by slotting into a clear second behind Aberdeen. The set of medals in elite events was completed when Aaron Christie of Bann took bronze in the Championship Singles.

Enniskillen had taken two of the three medals on Saturday. The boys’ crew were second in the Non-Championship eights and the junior 16 coxed four matched them. Annie O’Donoghue and Ciara Browne of Kerry club Workmen’s took silver in the Championship Doubles.

On Sunday, Zoe McCutcheon and Maeve Donnelly took gold in the junior 16 girls’ pair.