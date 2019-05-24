Irish canoeists enjoy mixed fortunes in Poland

There were mixed fortunes for the Irish competitors on the second day of the canoe sprint World Cup in Poznan in Poland.

Barry Watkins made it into the semi-final of the K1 500, placing third in his heat, but Ronan Foley missed out as he took sixth in his heat. Watkins will compete in the B Final of the K1 1,000 – an Olympic event – on Saturday after he took sixth in the semi-final on Friday.

Jenny Egan finished seventh in her heat of the women’s K1 500. The top five in each heat and the two fastest losers across the three heats went to the semi-final. Egan did not make the cut. She has a semi-final of the K1 200 to look forward to and on Sunday she is also set to paddle in the 5,000 metres, her best event.

Paracanoeist Patrick O’Leary took eighth in the A Final of the VL3 event.

CANOE SPRINT WORLD CUP (at Poznan, Poland) Irish interest – Men K1 1000 semi-final: Three (4-6 to Final B): 6 Barry Watkins. K1 500 (First 5 to semi-final) – Heat 4: 3 Watkins. Heat 5: 6 Ronan Foley.

Women – K1 500 Heat 3 (First 5 and Next 2 fastest in heats to semi-final): 7 Jenny Egan.

Paracanoeing – MenVL3 – A Final: 8 Patrick O’Leary.