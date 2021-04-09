Irish boats set pace at European Rowing Championships

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were impressive in their semi-final

Updated: about a minute ago

Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy on the way to qualifying for the A/B semi-final at the European Rowing Championships. Photo: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy on the way to qualifying for the A/B semi-final at the European Rowing Championships. Photo: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

 

With the Tokyo Olympics the main focal point for this year’s rowing teams, Irish prospects at the weekend’s European Championships in Varese, Italy suggested the Irish pair of Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will be strong contenders come July.

World champions O’Donovan and McCarthy had the fastest time across all the heats in the first day of rowing as they qualified their boat for the lightweight double sculls A/B semi-finals. It was their first race in the boat since the pair won the gold medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Rowing with confidence and strength from the beginning of the race, the pair blew away their opponents on day one to win the heat in 6:54.75 seconds and six seconds ahead of their rival crews.

O’Donovan’s brother Gary, who he partnered to win the silver medal almost five years ago at the Rio Olympic Games, was also among multiple Irish qualifiers for A finals on Sunday. He also came safely through to qualify in the Lightweight Men’s Single Scull by finishing a second behind German heat winner Joachim Agne.

O’Donovan was in second place throughout the race and made a sprint at the end in an effort to catch Agne but just missed out on taking first place, finishing with a time of 07:07.23 seconds.

The Women’s Four of Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh were also the quickest in qualifying and after finishing eight seconds ahead of the second boat from Russia, will also have a rest day Saturday before a European final on Sunday.

Overall four of the Irish Crews qualified for their A Finals, three crews moved to the A/B Semi-Final and one to the C/D Semi-Final.

Sanita Puspure, who would have been a strong medal contender, is not competing.

Saturday racing times (IST)

09:37/09:44 - LW2x - Aoife Casey & Margaret Cremen - A/B Semi-Final

09:51/09:58 - LM2x - Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy - A/B Semi-Final

11:35/11:42 - M2x - Phil Doyle & Ronan Byrne - A/B Semi-Final

13:27/13:34 - M1x - Daire Lynch - C/D Semi-Final

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.