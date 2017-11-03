Irish basketball in mourning after untimely death of Liam Chandler

Number of matches postponed this weekend due to 18-year-old Neptune player’s passing
Liam Chandler (right) played a huge part in Neptune’s Cup-winning treble earlier this year. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

A number of basketball matches have been postponed this weekend due to the sad and untimely passing of the Neptune and Irish international basketball player, Liam Chandler.

The 18-year-old was a competitor of great character, talent and commitment, known in particular for his ability and skill under the boards.

He played a huge part in Neptune’s Cup-winning treble earlier this year and on many occasions wore the Irish jersey with pride at international tournaments and European Championships – most recently representing his country at Under-18 level in Tallinn, Estonia.

On Friday Basketball Ireland extended sincere condolences to Chandler’s family, friends, club and team-mates.

A few moments silence will be held in his memory at all basketball events this coming weekend. May he rest in peace.

