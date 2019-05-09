Ireland women’s relay team take first steps on road to Tokyo 2020

Six sprinters and Olympic hopefuls to compete in Yokohama’s International Stadium

A view of the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. Photograph:David Rogers/Getty

A view of the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. Photograph:David Rogers/Getty

 

So it begins, stepping into the International Stadium in Yokohama, the 72,327-all seater stadium the largest of its kind in Japan, with hopes and dreams of what lies ahead. Only 441 days to go!

Dreams of theTokyo Olympics, that is, for the Irish women’s sprint relay team - although this weekend’s IAAF World Relays in Yokohama will also offer a taste of what’s to come for Ireland at the Rugby World Cup later this year. The International Stadium will host Ireland’s opening Pool A game against Scotland on September 22nd, as well as the Rugby World Cup final on November 2nd. Hopes and dreams of another kind.

In the meantime the Irish team of six women in Yokohama get the chance to put down their first marker towards Tokyo 2020, the qualification period for all track events now open since May 1st. Already a stadium with genuine pedigree (it hosted the 2002 World Cup final), the competition promises to be properly world class.

It’s very much a youthful team, the experience of it all likely to stretch beyond Tokyo: among the six is Rhasidat Adeleke, still only 16, Patience Jumbo Gula, only 17, plus Ciara Neville and Lauren Roy, both 18. Gina Apke-Moses has just turned 20 and Niamh Whelan might be considered the veteran at 28.

Neville, Apke-Moses, Jumbo Gula and Adeleke were all part of the Under-20 team that won silver medals at the IAAF World Under-20 championships last July; Neville and Apke-Moses were also part of the senior team that lowered the Irish record to 43.80 at the European Championships last August.

It will take something close to 43.80 to progress from Saturday’s heat to Sunday’s final, given all the major medal winners are in Yokohama, 790 athletes from 47 relay teams. The first step towards Tokyo begins nonetheless.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.