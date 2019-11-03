Ireland women’s hockey team qualify for Tokyo 2020

Second leg of Olympic qualifier ends in another scoreless draw leading to penalties

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Ireland’s Ayeisha McFerran was the hero as her team qualified for the 2020 Olympics. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland’s Ayeisha McFerran was the hero as her team qualified for the 2020 Olympics. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Ireland 0 Canada 0 (Ireland win 4-3 after sudden death penalty shootout)

The Ireland women’s hockey team has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Canada.

After eight quarters and two hours of hockey over the weekend, the two teams could not be separated - with Sunday’s Olympic qualifier second leg taking place in front of an attendance of 6,137 in Donnybrook. That is the biggest crowd ever for a women’s international team event in Ireland.

Canada went first in the shootout and Ireland missed two of their first three penalties. But Ayeisha McFerran saved her team with consecutive saves to force sudden death. Roisin Upton confidently finished Ireland’s first attempt before Amanda Woodcroft was beaten by the buzzer. Meaning this Irish women’s team go where no team before them has, to the Olympics.

