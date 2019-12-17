Ireland women’s hockey team face South Africa in Olympic opener

Ireland have a day’s rest before they then face the world number one Dutch side

India and South Africa are the only teams with a lower current world ranking than Ireland in their Olympic pool. Photograph: Inpho

In so far as there is any easy draw in the Olympic Games the Irish women drew one of the teams they will have targeted in Tokyo next summer in their historic opening game.

Ireland face South Africa in their first match, the first an Irish women’s team will have ever played in an Olympic finals event. Ireland are currently ranked eighth in the world to South Africa’s 16.

It is the second match of the opening day after the World Champions Netherlands face India to start the tournament. The opening two games take place on Saturday July 25th.

Ireland have a day’s rest before they then face the world number one Dutch side who beat them 6-0 in last year’s World Cup final in London before another days rest, with their third match of the competition against German on July 29th.

Ireland then play India on Friday July 31st and Britain on Saturday August 1st to complete the pool phase of the competition. India, ranked 9th, in the world are the only other team with South Africa with a lower current world ranking than Ireland in the pool.

The 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments will be staged in the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium.

Schedule

Pool A:Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, India, South Africa

Pool B: Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China, Japan

Irish Schedule (all Irish Times )-

July 25th Ireland v South Africa (12.15 pm)

July 27th Ireland v Netherlands (1.00 am)

July 29th Ireland v Germany (3.00 am)

July 31st Ireland v India (2.45 am)

August 1st Ireland v Great Britain (11.45 am)

