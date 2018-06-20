Ireland will play England in a Test match next July

Ireland will play England in a historic Test match in July 2019 with Lord’s the most likely venue.

A meeting with England has been in the pipeline for a while since Ireland gained Test status and it was confirmed by the ICC on Wednesday.

Ireland will also meet England in a one day international in May.

The Test match will take place in between the Cricket World Cup and England’s Ashes series against Australia and will be Ireland’s second Test of the year after they take on Afghanistan in February.

The venue for that game has not yet been confirmed but it will be away from home and most likely in India.

Ireland lost by five wickets to Pakistan in their inaugural Test in May.