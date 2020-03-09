Ireland to stage Bangladesh T20 series at English grounds

Ireland will play a four-match T20 series against Bangladesh at grounds in England this summer due to capacity issues at international venues here.

With Clontarf’s ground at Castle Avenue out of action due to renovations, Cricket Ireland were left with a dilemma with this summer already seeing a busy international schedule of matches involving T20 and one-day internationals against visiting sides from New Zealand and Pakistan.

Ireland will take on Bangladesh in three ODIs in Belfast in May to kick-off the home international season, before moving to England for the four T20 games against the Tigers.

The games will take place at The Oval in London (May 23rd), Chelmsford (May 24th), Bristol (May 27th) and Edgbaston in Birmingham (May 29th), with tickets due to go on sale from next Monday through each of the four venues.

The series comes after an arrangement was reached between Cricket Ireland and the the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

“We greatly appreciate the support of the ECB and each of the venues involved in hosting this series,” said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom. “This will be a great set of fixtures being played in some of England’s finest and most atmospheric grounds.

“2020 is one of Ireland’s biggest home seasons with three major nations touring and 15 matches to host. Consequently, it has been our most complex match allocation process ever, given the multiple challenges we are working through. Chief among these is the loss of access to one of our four international grounds for probably two seasons, with Clontarf undergoing extensive renovations.

“Irish fans will have 11 top-class international matches to enjoy at home – including opportunities to watch the world’s number one T20 side [Pakistan] and the World Cup runners-up [New Zealand].

Ireland will also play a three-match ODI series against England in September, with games at Trent Bridge in Nottingham (September 10th), Edgbaston (September 12th) and The Oval (September 15th) to complete the season ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October .

IRELAND MEN’S SUMMER FIXTURES

MAY

14th: 1st ODI v Bangladesh, Stormont

16th: 2nd ODI v Bangladesh, Stormont

19th: 3rd ODI v Bangladesh, Stormont

23rd: 1st T20i v Bangladesh, The Oval, London

24th: 2nd T20i v Bangladesh, County Ground, Chelmsford

27th: 3rd T20i v Bangladesh, County Ground, Bristol

29th: 4th T20i v Bangladesh, Edgbaston, Birmingham

JUNE

19th: 1st T20i v New Zealand, Bready

21st: 2nd T20i v New Zealand, Bready

23rd: 3rd T20i v New Zealand, Bready

27th: 1st ODI v New Zealand, Stormont

30th: 2nd ODI v New Zealand, Stormont

JULY

2nd: 3rd ODI v New Zealand, Stormont

12th: 1st T20i v Pakistan, Malahide

14th: 2nd T20i v Pakistan, Malahide

SEPTEMBER

18th: 1st ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

20th: 2nd ODI v England, Edgbaston

22nd: 3rd ODI v England, The Oval