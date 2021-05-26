Ireland take series lead after 41-run victory over Scotland

At Stormont: Ireland 134-8 (20 ovs) (S Kavanagh 37; M McColl 2-16), Scotland 93-9 (19 ovs) (K Bryce 45no; C Murray 3-18, O Prendergast 2-7). Ireland won by 41 runs and lead series 2-1

An almost complete team performance saw Ireland Women take the series lead after a 41-run win over Scotland at Stormont on Wednesday.

Pleasingly for head coach Ed Joyce, the hesitant batting performance in the first game of the series is well behind the Irish side as they compiled a highly competitive 134 for eight from their 20 overs.

Shauna Kavanagh continued her good run of form with the bat, following up her 31 on Tuesday with a 30-ball 37, which featured two big sixes. Her timing was supreme, playing shots with ease through the off and leg side, anchoring the innings with confidence. Her innings only ended when she was out leg-before aggressively sweeping Katie McGill.

In further good signs for Joyce, all of the top five batters made starts, with the Irish run rate barely dipping below six runs an over throughout.

In response, the Scottish side faltered early, with Orla Prendergast (two for seven) removing both openers bowled through the gate – the second of which knocked the middle stump out of the ground.

Prendergast’s player of the match performance with the ball wrested away early any hopes that the Scots had of a good start, and she bowled with the pace and control that made scoring difficult.

After claiming a four-wicket haul on Tuesday, Leah Paul took two for 12 while Cara Murray (three for 18) impressed with her looping leggies which tempted the Scottish batters into several false shots.

For the Scots, Katherine Bryce hit an unbeaten 45 from 42 balls to keep the visitors hopes alive, but the tail fell away and they finished on 93 for nine with Samantha Haggo unable to bat due to an injury.

The series stands at 2-1 to Ireland with one match remaining, and the two sides will return to the same venue at 11am on Thursday morning.