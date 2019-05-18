Ireland take finals place at European Junior Championships

The junior men’s coxed four won their heat to qualify directly along with Germany

The Irish junior men’s coxed four won their heat in Germany on Saturday morning. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland’s young rowers impressed on a big stage on Saturday morning. The junior men’s coxed four won their heat to qualify directly for the A Final of the European Junior Rowing Championships in Essen, Germany.

The crew of Matt Gallagher, James O’Donovan, Jack Dorney, John Kearney and cox Leah O’Regan raced well. They led Germany by a small margin at 1,000 metres, the halfway mark, and extended the lead to just over a length at the finish.

Germany took the second direct qualification place, ahead of Russia.

The Ireland crew will compete in the final on Sunday. This unit has been pre-selected to represent Ireland at the World Junior Championships in Tokyo in August.

European Junior Championships, Essen, Germany, Day One (Irish interest)

Men

Junior Four, coxed (First two directly to A Final; rest to Repechage): 1 Ireland (M Gallagher, J O’Donovan, J Dorney, J Kearney; cox: S O’Regan) 6:31.68, 2 Germany 6:35.47; 3 Russia 6:37.33.

