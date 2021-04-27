Ireland suffer defeat in opener against Britain

Anna O’Flanagan on target in second half after slow start

Anna O’Flanagan scored Ireland’s goal in the game against Britain at Bisham Abbey. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Britain 3 Ireland 1

Ireland suffered defeat to the Rio 2016 Olympic champions in the first of their four uncapped matches at Bisham Abbey this week. The team was supposed to travel to Malaysia but the trip was cancelled at the last moment due to Covid complications.

Britain went two goals ahead with two penalty corners in the first half before Ireland stepped up their performance in the second half.

During a strong Irish phase, Anna O’Flanagan pulled a goal back after Katie Mullan’s cross scattered the British defence. However, the home side scored a third set-piece goal to make sure of the result.

The tie saw UCC’s Caoimhe Perdue get her first senior international minutes under her belt while Chloe Watkins once again showed up strongly in midfield with Sarah Hawkshaw also impressing in a creative, attacking role.

The sides meet again on Wednesday evening (6pm) and then play again on Friday and Sunday in this quickly arranged series.

