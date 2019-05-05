Ireland suffer at the hands of West Indies after record ODI opening stand

West Indies 381-3 (50 ovs) (J Campbell 179, S Hope 170; B McCarthy 2-76), Ireland 185 (34.4 ovs) (K O’Brien 68, G Wilson 30, A Balbirnie 29; A Nurse 4-51, S Gabriel 3-44, K Roach 2-28). West Indies won by 196 runs.

A record opening partnership of 365 between John Campbell and Shai Hope led the West Indies to a crushing 196-run victory over Ireland in the opening game of the Tri-Nations Series in Clontarf on Sunday.

Put in to bat after Ireland won the toss, Campbell (179) and Hope (170) came up just seven runs short of the record stand for any wicket in an ODI, which was set by Windies pair Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels when they smashed 372 against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.

The Ireland attack was demolished as Campbell and Hope struck a total of eight sixes and 37 fours in a daunting total of 381 for three, Barry McCarthy dismissing both openers to finish with two for 76 from his 10 overs.

Campbell was caught by Irish captain William Porterfield on the boundary and Hope departed just three balls later, while captain Jason Holder made just one before being dismissed by Mark Adair.

Ireland’s reply got off to a nightmare start as they lost Paul Stirling without scoring, Porterfield for 12 and Lorcan Tucker for another duck to slump to 21 for three.

Kevin O’Brien struck a defiant 68 and Andrew Balbirnie 29 and Gary Wilson 30 kept faint Irish hopes alive but the mammoth task was unsurprisingly beyond the home side and Ashley Nurse took four for 51 as Ireland were bowled out for 185.

Balbirnie was forced off during his innings after being hit on the helmet by West Indies pace bowler Shannon Gabriel. On his return it was Gabriel who took his wicket as he finished with three for 44.

Ireland will play Bangladesh next Thursday in Malahide, with the West Indies and Bangladesh in action on Tuesday in Clontarf.