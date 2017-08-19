Ireland seventh after dressage phase in Poland

Ireland are lying seventh of the 13 teams competing in the European eventing championships in Strzegom, Poland following the dressage phase.

An excellent test from Sarah Ennis on Horseware Stellor Rebound, which scored 38.60 and has them in 14th place individually, saw the team on 135.20 penalties following the second day of dressage with Joseph Murphy’s mark of 54.80 with Sportsfield Othello being discarded.

The other team members are England-based Austin O’Connor, who is on 45.20 with Kilpatrick Knight, and Co Cork’s Michael Ryan who scored 51.40 riding Dunlough Striker. Competing as an individual, Ryan’s wife Patricia is lying in 46th place with Dunrath Eclipse going into Saturday’s cross-country phase.

At this stage, the competition is dominated by Germany, who lead the team standings on a penalty score of 87.70, ahead of France (111.80) and Great Britain (111.90). The country also holds the top three individual places through Bettina Hoy and Seigneur Medicott (24.60), Ingrid Klimke on Horseware Hale Bob (30.30) and Michael Jung with fischerRocana (32.80).

Germany’s Rüdiger Schwarz’s cross-country track looks as if it will be very influential however with a tight time and many fences requiring accurate riding. The first of the big questions comes at a fence four.

In show jumping, Galway’s Michael Duffy won Friday’s speed class at the five-star show in Valence, France riding the 12-year-old stallion Millfield Ultymate.

At home this weekend, the eighth and final leg of the Irish Sport Horse Studbook series takes place at The Meadows Equestrian Centre outside Lurgan. The first rounds of the three classes take place on Saturday with the finals on Sunday.42 horses have been declared in the five-year-old class, 21 in the six-year-old division and 20 in the seven-year-old section

The event riders of tomorrow are also in action this weekend, with just over 280 combinations due to start in the Irish Pony Club/Connolly’s Red Mills eventing championships at Tattersalls Ireland’s sales complex in Co Meath. There will be dressage and show jumping on Saturday and cross-country on Sunday.