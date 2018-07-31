Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final could be moved to accommodate England

Broadcasters talk and teams walk at the Women’s Hockey World Cup in London.

Irish fans hoping to fly in to London City Airport late on Thursday afternoon, or those leaving work in the city of London hoping to support the Irish women’s hockey team in their World Cup quarter-final may be too late to see the match.

World Cup organisers have agreed with host broadcaster BT Sport to switch the time of the Irish game, scheduled for 8.15pm, to the earlier starting time of 6.0pm if England beat Korea on Tuesday night for a place in the quarter-finals, where they would then face the Netherlands.

That match would be a repeat of the 2016 Rio Olympic final when a Great Britain team packed with English players won the gold medal after a penalty shootout.

Currently the Dutch are scheduled to play their quarter-final against the winner of England and Korea at 6.0pm on Thursday.

However, if England beat Korea and reach the knockout phase, the times for the games will be switched with England and the Netherlands playing at the later time of 8.15pm and Ireland moving to the earlier 6.0pm start.

The change would not be in breach of the tournament participation agreement which states: “Subject to the approval of the FIH any match(es) may be rescheduled to accommodate broadcast requirements.”

However, for travelling Irish fans with tickets for the sell-out game or even those coming from central London, the time change means that they could miss the historic Irish match against either Italy or India.

RTÉ will also have to adjust their schedule. The national broadcaster has a time slot of 8.0pm to show the Irish quarter-final match live on RTÉ 2.