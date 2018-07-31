Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final could be moved to accommodate England

Broadcaster BT Sport want hosts to take later slot on Thursday if they qualify

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Ireland’s Hockey World Cup quarter-final could be moved to an earlier time slot if England win their crossover game against Korea on Tuesday night. Photograph: Joe Toth/Inpho

Ireland’s Hockey World Cup quarter-final could be moved to an earlier time slot if England win their crossover game against Korea on Tuesday night. Photograph: Joe Toth/Inpho

 

Broadcasters talk and teams walk at the Women’s Hockey World Cup in London.

Irish fans hoping to fly in to London City Airport late on Thursday afternoon, or those leaving work in the city of London hoping to support the Irish women’s hockey team in their World Cup quarter-final may be too late to see the match.

World Cup organisers have agreed with host broadcaster BT Sport to switch the time of the Irish game, scheduled for 8.15pm, to the earlier starting time of 6.0pm if England beat Korea on Tuesday night for a place in the quarter-finals, where they would then face the Netherlands.

That match would be a repeat of the 2016 Rio Olympic final when a Great Britain team packed with English players won the gold medal after a penalty shootout.

Currently the Dutch are scheduled to play their quarter-final against the winner of England and Korea at 6.0pm on Thursday.

However, if England beat Korea and reach the knockout phase, the times for the games will be switched with England and the Netherlands playing at the later time of 8.15pm and Ireland moving to the earlier 6.0pm start.

The change would not be in breach of the tournament participation agreement which states: “Subject to the approval of the FIH any match(es) may be rescheduled to accommodate broadcast requirements.”

However, for travelling Irish fans with tickets for the sell-out game or even those coming from central London, the time change means that they could miss the historic Irish match against either Italy or India.

RTÉ will also have to adjust their schedule. The national broadcaster has a time slot of 8.0pm to show the Irish quarter-final match live on RTÉ 2.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.