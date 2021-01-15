Ireland’s ODI with UAE postponed for a third time

Ireland’s one-day international against the United Arab Emirates on Saturday has been postponed for a third time.

The fixture was due to be played in Abu Dhabi last Sunday before it was delayed until Tuesday, and then Thursday, following a string of positive Covid-19 results within the UAE camp.

While there have been no new cases among the UAE’s playing staff, it has been agreed that Saturday’s match should not go ahead.

It is hoped that the game, the second of a scheduled four-match series, will now be played on Monday.

In a statement, the Emirates Cricket Board said: “Discussions are under way with all parties regarding a final ODI match between the UAE and Ireland being played early in the coming week.”