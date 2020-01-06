Ireland’s ODI series against West Indies to be shown live on Sky Sports

Ireland’s three-match One-Day International series against the West Indies will be shown live on Sky Sports, with the first game getting underway at 5.30pm on Tuesday Irish time.

The first two ODIs are day-night games at the famed Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, with Tuesday’s opener live on Sky Sports Mix from 5.15pm.

Thursday’s second game in Barbados switches to Sky Sports Cricket, with the same start time, while Sunday’s third game in Grenada gets underway at 1pm, with TV coverage starting at 12.45pm on Sky Sports Cricket.

Ireland will also take on the West Indies in three T20 internationals the following week, the first in Grenada in January 15th before a weekend double-header in St Kitts and Nevis on the 18th and 19th.

With so much talk of late being on games they will not be playing in the coming year, Ireland’s cricketers will be delighted to get their year underway in Barbados, where temperatures are set to be 30 degrees and higher when play gets underway.

Andrew Balbirnie captains the side for the first time after taking over from William Porterfield, whose 253-match run as skipper ended in last July’s historic Test match against England at Lord’s.

Porterfield is part of Ireland’s 14-man ODI squad for the series and he will return to a ground where he scored 85 in Ireland’s victory over Bangladesh at the 2007 World Cup, the last time they played at the Kensington Oval.

Kevin O’Brien and Boyd Rankin are the other two players remaining in the squad from that game.

All-rounder Jason Holder will sit out the first two games for the West Indies due to a heavy workload over the last year, with Kieron Pollard captaining a 14-strong squad that is otherwise unchanged from their recent tour to India.

WEST INDIES (squad): Kieron Pollard (capt), Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

IRELAND (squad): Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.