Ireland's hockey odyssey rolls on to World Cup semi-finals

Ireland 0 India 0 (Ireland win 3-1 after a shootout)

The Irish women’s dream run rolls on as Chloe Watkins sank the winning shootout to defeat India, slotting home with just 0.5 seconds left on the shot clock.

It provided a dramatic finale to what had been a poor game. Graham Shaw and his side won’t care, however, as they held their nerve in the shootout after a scoreless normal time.

Ayeisha McFerran was heroic, saving three out of four and once Roisin Upton and Ali Meeke put them ahead in the decisive phase, they were on the road to the semi-final and a date with Spain on Saturday at 4.30pm.

A week ago, a glorious Anna O’Flanagan penalty corner deflection proved the difference, propelling Ireland into new found territory. Top of Pool B was far beyond anything Ireland dreamed of pre-tournament, sending their media profile into the stratosphere.

By game day, bars in Dublin were naming cocktails in their honour, the Chloe Cosmo and the Daly Daiquiri in full flow.

The hockey, however, was far less liquid in normal time. Chances were at an absolute premium throughout. As the first half wore on, Ireland’s midfield started to make most of the play with Chloe Watkins and Nicci Daly while Megan Frazer showed some dazzling touches.

Ireland’s Deirdre Duke watches the ball during the quarter-final with India. Photo: Sean Dempsey/EPA

It was a delight to see her make her mark in just her 10th game since recovery from a 20-month spell out with a cruciate knee injury, showing why Graham Shaw gave her so long to prove her fitness for the event.

But end product was lacking as neither side – whether through nerves or the energy-sapping heat – could find the vital incision.

The first shot took 23 minutes before it arrived, Katie Mullan slamming in to Anna O’Flanagan at the near post who got a good touch but Savita smothered well. Rani Rampal tamely rolled India’s only chance just wide as they skirted around the edges of the circle but did little to penetrate.

It continued in a similar vein into the third quarter with only one circle entry registering on the stats sheet. The Green Army held most of the ball as India sat deeper, trying to create more space to counter. When they did, they had few support runners and attacks petered out at source.

The final 15 minutes finally saw the tie open up, Ireland finding more space through Mullan and O’FLanagan while India won the first corner of the game. Rani took on the hit but, like the seven corners in the first meeting, Ayeisha McFerran held her ground, saved and cleared with her stick.

It was the biggest chance for either side and one Ireland coped with well. Again, inspiration was not forthcoming and so the shootout beckoned.

The first two rounds of the shootout were also blank before Roisin Upton finally hit the backboard and Ali Meeke doubled up in the next round and there was no looking back

Ireland: A McFerran, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, G Pinder, R Upton, C Watkins, L Colvin, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson.

Subs: Y O’Byrne, M Frazer, L Tice, N Daly, D Duke, A Meeke, G O’Flanagan.

India: Savita, G Kaur, D Ekka, Monika, Deepika, N Toppo, Lalremsiani, Navneet Kaur, S Lakra, R Rampal, L Minz.

Subs: Navjot Kaur, R Khokhar, N Pradhan, V Katariya, Udita, N Goyal, R Etimarpu.

Umpires: C de la Fuente, I Presenqui