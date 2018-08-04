Ireland’s history girls see off Spain to reach World Cup final

Ireland 1 (A O’Flanagan) Spain 1 (A Magaz) (Ireland win 3-2 on penalties after sudden death)

Gillian Pinder propelled Irish sport into a whole new world as she slotted in a sudden death shoot-out for Ireland to give them a 3-2 victory, beating Spain in their World Cup semi-final in London.

She was not among the five to take in Thursday’s quarter-final penalty success over India, but she netted twice on Saturday to give Ireland a first ever World Cup final of any kind, for any team sport.

Normal time swung from end-to-end, a wide-open event that contrasted wildly to Thursday’s last-eight clash. Ireland led for more than half an hour courtesy of an Anna O’Flanagan special but Spain were good value for their equaliser in the third quarter via Alicia Magaz, which ultimately forced the shoot-out.

Pre-match, there was precious little between the sides who know each other so well, meeting 26 times in the last five years. On the day, there was also nothing to choose between the sides.

Ireland women celebrate after their World Cup semi-final win over Spain. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty

O’Flanagan gave the Green Army the perfect start with another perfectly worked penalty corner move in the third minute. It has been a fruitful area this tournament, netting two goals from eight corners in the competition prior to this tie.

Again, Graham Shaw’s research was critical, identifying the pocket of space for Shirley McCay to crack the ball into where O’Flanagan was sliding to touch the ball through Maria Ruiz.

It was her 65th international goal, one which by Hockey Ireland records, draws her level with Lynsey McVicker as the all-time top scorer.

It came amid an up-tempo start, Ireland bossing the first 10 minutes, one which had more chances and excitement than the whole of normal time in the quarter-final against India.

Ruiz saved well from Ali Meeke’s piledriver before Spain found their form with the immaculate skills of Gigi Oliva giving them the impetus. Carola Salvatella twice clipped efforts just wide as Ireland were forced to do plenty of defending deep in their 23-metre zone.

Ireland celebrate after Anna O’Flanagan’s early goal against Spain. Photograph: Sandra Mailer/Inpho

Calls from Ireland’s assistant coaching box were to “step out” and they eventually heeded the advice, gaining control again. Deirdre Duke went close to a second when her shot clipped the outside of the post and a third penalty corner in the last minute of the half from Hannah Matthews was tipped away by Ruiz.

A fourth corner came and went in the early seconds after half-time but Spain really turned the screw for the rest of the quarter. Stepping high, they were forcing mistakes in high positions long before Alicia Magaz got them on the board. Salvatella effected the turnover, feeding Oliva and on to Bea Perez. Her cross was perfect to be met first time by Magaz in the centre.

Spain continued to work their press with great purpose, allowing the ball out to left-back and then swarming in numbers. It meant a huge, terrier-like defensive effort was needed and produced with Zoe Wilson excellent and Lizzie Colvin tearing about.

Spain’s Alicia Magaz celebrates scoring her side’s equaliser against Ireland. Photograph: Sandra Mailer/Inpho

Ireland finished better with Mullan a warrior in attack. She had one baseline diving shot blocked by Ruiz before she forced a fifth penalty corner with minutes left. Wilson’s shot spun off the first runner, almost twisting its way beyond Ruiz but Spain got back to clear off the line - a heartstopper.

In the shoot-out, Ireland took the early advantage via Gillian Pinder’s goal and two Ayeisha McFerran saves but they could not build on that and Spain got back on terms via Oliva’s smash.

It sent it to the final round of the regulation five where Watkins repeated her trick, ghosting left and slotting under the goalkeeper. Lola Riera, though, showed serious nerve to lob McFerran and send it to sudden death.

It just delayed the victory by a few seconds, Pinder going up again to slot home after another McFerran block and secure Ireland’s place in Sunday’s showpiece, where the Netherlands or Australia await.

Ireland: A McFerran, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, G Pinder, R Upton, C Watkins, L Colvin, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson. Subs: Y O’Byrne, M Frazer, L Tice, N Daly, D Duke, A Meeke, G O’Flanagan

Spain: M Ruiz, R Gutierrez, C Petchame, M Lopez, C Guinea, C Cano, L Riera, B Garcia, X Gine, B Perez, G Oliva. Subs: C Salvatella, B Bonastre, Maialen Garcia, J Pons, A Magaz, L Jimenez, Melanie Garcia

Umpires: K Hudson, M Meister