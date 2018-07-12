Ireland’s Gina Akpe-Moses makes World Junior 100m final

Akpe-Moses was one of two Irish sprinters to make the semi-finals in Tampere, Finland
Gina Akpe-Moses has qualified for the 100m final at the World Junior Championships in Finland.

Even at World Junior level the standard of women’s sprinting is super competitive and Gina Akpe-Moses has got herself among the very best of them in qualifying for the 100m final in Tampere, Finland later this evening.

Akpe-Moses, the reigning European Junior 100m champion from last summer, was one of two Irish sprinters to make the semi-finals, booking her place in the final as the fastest non-automatic qualifier and fifth fastest overall with her time of 11.51 seconds.

So competitive was her semi-final that the American Twanish Terry broke the World Championship record when winning in 11.03 seconds, with Germany’s Keshia Kwadwo second in 11.39, and Akpe-Moses third in 11.51: only the top two were automatic, but Akpe-Moses was the fastest of the two non-qualifiers across the three semi-finals, and is now drawn in lane two for the final later this evening (7.17 Irish time).

Ciara Neville went in the third semi-final only missed out on progressing when finished fifth 11.70, the win there going to Britain’s Kristal Awuah.

It sets up a fascinating final, with Terry, who has best of 10.99, likely to race off for gold against the young Jamaican Briana Williams, who won the second semi-final, but after that anything can happen and Akpe-Moses is right there in the hunt for a medal if she runs her perfect race.

Both performances also auger well for the Irish 4x100m relay chances, as they will be joined Rhasidat Adeleke and Patience Jumbo Gula later int he week - Adeleke, still only 15, winning 200m gold at the European Under-18 championships in Gyor, Hungary at the weekend, while Jumbo Gula finished fifth in the 100m.

