Ireland’s Georgia Drummy out of Junior Wimbledon doubles

A gutsy performance from Ireland’s Georgia Drummy and American Alexa Noel fell just short over two sets in the Junior Wimbledon girls doubles quarter-finals on Friday.

Despite having many opportunities on break points the US pair of Caty McNally and Whitney Osuigwe, second seeds for the competition, won in straight sets 7-5, 7-5 to advance the semifinals.

Drummy and Noel earned break points in the seventh and ninth games but were unable to convert. Finally in the 12th game the US pair put pressure on the Noel serve and went 15-40 ahead at 6-5 up, converting for the first set.

Undeterred at going a set down Drummy and her partner earned two more break points in the first game of the second set, missed them and then dropped serve in the next game to go 2-0 down.

The games then went with serve until the fifth when another break point was earned. This time a deep forehand from Drummy was returned long to take the set back on serve.

But in the 12th game Osuigwe, who was top seed in the Girls Singles, and 12th singles seed McNally, earned three match points on the Noel serve, an under pressure forehand into the net from Drummy closing the match 7-5, 7-5.

The four matches, one singles and three doubles, were an invaluable experience for Drummy, who will now take a break and then base herself in the USA.