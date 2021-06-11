Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar in 16th overall at Tour de Suisse

Eddie Dunbar finished as part of the depleted main bunch on Friday’s mountainous stage of the Tour de Suisse, rolling in two minutes and 49 seconds behind the stage winner Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal).

Kron actually crossed the line behind former world champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), but the latter was relegated to second after veering left in a bid to impede his rival’s sprint.

Dunbar rode in support of his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Richard Carapaz, who retained the overall lead. He remains 26 seconds clear of Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech). The time gained by the breakaway means that Dunbar slipped five places to 16th overall, four minutes and 28 seconds behind Carapaz. He remains second in the best young rider classification, but is now a mere nine seconds behind the new leader, Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM).

In Italy, Ben Healy remains highly placed in the general classification of the Giro Ciclistico d’Italia. He placed 25th on Friday’s tough ninth stage to Nevegal, one minute 56 seconds behind the winner Yannis Voisard (Swiss Cycling Academy). He drops two places to 15th overall, and is ninth in the King of the Mountains contest.

Tour de Suisse

Stage 6, Fiesch to Disentis Sedrun: 1 Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) 130.1 kilometres in 3 hours 14 mins 52 secs, 2 R Costa (UAE Team Emirates) same time, 3 H Pernsteiner (Bahrain Victorious) at 1, 4 G Serrano Rodriguez (Movistar Team) at 3, 5 P Latour (Total Direct Energie) at 3, 6 H Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) at 3. Irish: 27 E Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers) at 2 mins 49

General classification after stage 6: 1 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) 20 hours 31 secs, 2 J Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech) at 26, 3 M Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 38, 4 J Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 53, 5 R Uran (EF Education-Nippo) at 1 min 11, 6 M Woods (Israel Start-up Nation) at 1 min 32. Irish: 16 E Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers) at 4 mins 28

Young riders classification: 1 Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) 20 hours 5 mins 10, 2 E Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers) at 9, 3 N Powless (EF Education-Nippo) at 1 min 42.

Teams classification: 1 Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 hours 31 mins 58 secs, 2 Jumbo-Visma at 2 mins 21, 3 Astana-Premier Tech at 5 mins 53. Other: 6 Ineos Grenadiers at 10 mins 55.