Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar claims podium finish at Giro d’Italia

Cork rider claims first podium finish on a Grand Tour event

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar comes home third behind the Italian duo of Cesare Benedetti and Damiano Caruso on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia from Cuneo to Pinerolo. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar claimed his first podium finish in a Grand Tour event as he came home third on Stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia from Cuneo to Pinerlo.

The 22-year-old from Cork came home behind two Italian riders, with Cesare Benedetti taking the stage ahead of Damiano Caruso, with Dunbar coming in third.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Benedetti and Irishman Dunbar of Team Ineos were among five riders to reach the finish line in Pinerolo together, the last survivors of a 25-man group who had gone up the road almost as soon as they left the start in Cuneo 158 kilometres earlier.

After the group splintered on the imposing climb of the Montoso late in the stage, eight riders regrouped on the descent before one final test in Pinerolo.

Dunbar closed on Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) and Eros Capecchi (Deceunick-Quick-Step) up the steep cobbled climb towards the finish but the three riders then began to look at each other, allowing Benedetti and Bahrain-Merida’s Damiano Caruso to sweep by.

Dunbar, making his Grand Tour debut having been thrust into the team at late notice when Egan Bernal broke his collarbone in training, was disappointed with third and blamed a lack of experience.

“I felt like I was one of the strongest here,” the 22-year-old told Eurosport. “I knew I wasn’t the quickest but certainly one of the strongest. I gambled in the finish.

“With Brambilla and Eros being Italian I knew they’d be a bit more keen than me to get to the finish so I gambled on that and got caught by the guys behind. That’s bike racing, you live and learn.”

Jan Polanc takes over in the leader’s pink jersey, moving up from 23rd position, and enjoys a healthy lead of four minutes and seven seconds over fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic. Previous leader Valerio Conti has slipped back to third position.

Dunbar’s podium finish moved him up from 49th to 28th in general classification.

