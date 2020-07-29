Ireland’s Bennett third in second stage of Vuelta Burgos

Three Colombians withdraw due to coronavirus fears but Team Emirates team-mate Gaviria claims victory

Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates celebrates after winning the second stage of the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos over 168 kilometres between Castrojeriz and Villadiego, Burgos, Spain. Photograph: Santi Otero/EPA

Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates celebrates after winning the second stage of the 42nd Vuelta a Burgos over 168 kilometres between Castrojeriz and Villadiego, Burgos, Spain. Photograph: Santi Otero/EPA

 

Colombian riders Sebastian Molano, Cristian Munoz and Camilo Ardila were withdrawn from the Vuelta a Burgos after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19, the UAE Team Emirates team said on Wednesday.

The trio completed the first stage on Tuesday but are not participating in the second stage which started in Castrojeriz.

“The three Colombian athletes on Saturday had been in recent contact with a person who turned out to be positive for Covid-19,” the team said in a statement.

“Following the protocol of the team and the UCI, the three riders were isolated, sent home and will all undergo another test. All three riders returned two negative tests in the days prior to the race.”

UAE Team Emirates did not name the person who tested positive.

The team still had reason to cheer though as Fernando Gaviria stepped up inside the final kilometre to overtake Arnaud Demare of Groupama-FDJ and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Sam Bennett to lead the sprint to the finish line and win the second stage.

Gaviria, who had himself tested positive for Covid-19 at the ill-fated UAE Tour in February, said it was one of the “sweetest tasting victories” this year after the cycling season resumed following a four-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We didn’t do any work to control the breakaway because we were three riders down,” Gaviria said. “It was a blow for us not having Molano who is one of my lead-out men.

“But still we were able to count on legs and luck, and at the right moment we came together to do a good sprint and get the win.”

On Tuesday, Team Israel Start-Up Nation withdrew two riders – Alex Dowsett and Itamar Einhorn – before the start of the race due to coronavirus concerns.

Einhorn had come in contact with team mate Omer Goldstein, who is not competing in Burgos but returned a positive test this week. The team later said Einhorn’s test had come back negative.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.