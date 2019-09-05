Ireland miss out on Women’s T20 World Cup after loss to Bangladesh

Ireland hopes of reaching the Women’s T20 World Cup are over after a four-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in Thursday’s qualifier semi-final match in Dundee.

Ireland were bowled out for just 85 as Fahima Khatun’s three for 18 did the damage.

Captain Laura Delany and Eimear Richardson offered a degree of resistance as joint-top scorers with 25, putting on 30 for the sixth wicket.

An unbeaten 32 from Sanjida Islam helped Bangladesh to victory with nine balls to spare as Murshida Khatun and Ritu Moni also made double-figure contributions.

Ireland 85 (20 ovs) (L Delany 25, E Richardson 25; F Khatun 3-18), Bangladesh 86-6 (18.3 ovs) (S Islam 32no; O Prendergast 2-11). Bangladesh won by 4 wkts.